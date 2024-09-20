Trilogy

Lovely juicy unexpected 09:15 meeting 🥴



Nice little half day and an appreciated lift back home off Bill. Popped Aldi and bought some alcohol to drink outside Lysh's school whilst waiting for her to finish 😂 Walked back to Ree's with Lysh & Amelia, who as far as I was aware, Lysh didn't talk too anymore 🤐 Then Lysh had a meltdown because she was missing her meme shades; after I went in the house to help her look, we found them; they were in her pocket... 🥴 Lift back home off Lance 🚗 have a little play with Tommy and make Lance a bagel whilst Sammie helps Lysh do her hair and makeup... and naturally we end up being late leaving home 💁🏼‍♂️ We hit up the nearest Maccies en route to B'ham and my card get's declined over £18 worth of food! THERE'S TWO GRAND IN THAT ACCOUNT!? 😅 thanks Lance for spotting me & Sammie for noticing they'd put Mozzarella Sticks in the bag, not my Chicken Selects! 😂 Let's get to this concert! 🎙️



Trilogy Tour was amazing! We arrived at the venue at like 18:47, managed buy merch (tote bag, shirt, & socks for £85), and get inside the venue effortlessly! Nipped the loo, found our seats, and were sat watching Sofia Isella by 19:11! 😂🎙️ in an ideal world, we'd have been seated a little closer to the stage with a better view, but given the size of the venue & how late we bought tickets, can't really complain! 🎟️



After the opening set from Sofia, we popped out and grabbed drinks (£8.50 for a pint of Madri 😭🍺), then the second opening act came on, Elita. Lysh had said originally that she didn't care about watching her, because she has an OnlyFans 😂 but then once she was on, Lysh conceded she was enjoying the music 💁🏼‍♂️🎙️



Around 20:30, to a screaming chorus of impatient and excitable fans, Melanie took to the stage and played an impressive 2hr set consisting of songs from her three studio albums: Cry Baby, K12, and PORTALS. The set pieces were fantastic including a fusion of smoke, lasers and pyrotechnics. The atmosphere was intoxicating. The sense of community and being a part of collective was felt throughout, especially during Light Shower where the majority of the crowd held up the phone torches and illumniated the room in a bath of light! Lysh was ecstatic when High School Sweethearts was played (as she was worried it wouldn't feature on the setlist) and I was equally happy to hear Evil live again. Admittedly we both sang our hearts out to almost the entire set.



Amazing night and super glad that Lysh felt the same! Nice to feel like Dad did good again! 🥰💛



Thanks to Lance for getting us back home after, despite the M6 closure that forced us to divert through Stafford and take even longer getting back! 🤦🏼‍♂️ really appreciate you king! 👑

