Tali'Zorah

Oh snap, I had no idea you could get Remote Raid Passes as rewards for Weekly Research on PoGo!?



And just like that, the Remote Raid Pass is gone, as good as wasted 🙄 The RNG for catching these 5* Raid bosses is just dumb; spam loads of Great/Excellent curveballs with Gold Razz's and they still flee! What more can you do? Nothing... just try again! Waste of fucking time! 😤



So... since Charlie didn't visit, I thought I'd have a little blast on Mass Effect 🎮 and then I proceeded to play it for 11 hours... ELEVEN! 😂 Aside from stopping for food/drinks/loo breaks, I've not moved off the sofa all day! 😂



[Playing Mass Effect]

Today I have played Mass Effect for approximately 11hrs straight. I get it now. I'm totally sold on the franchise. Admittedly I also watched a YouTube video the other day summarising the lore and history of the world and species which helped me grasp what was happening better. The building interiors and alien races remind me somewhat of Red Dwarf. The gameplay reminds me a little of Fallout 4 in exploration/combat/dialogue. Driving the Mako feels like I'm playing Rocket League, though some of the traversing over terrain can get tedious, frustrating, and repetitive at times. I've also realised that Melanie Martinez in her Portals era is just a pink Batarian. I have completed every Assignment I've found (with the exception of one on Feros that I've locked myself out of). My favourite squad is Liara & Tali'Zorah, with the latter being my favourite NPC. I love the Turian, Salarian, and Asari lore, but more so, I sympathise with the Quarians being forced out by the Geth, and the Krogan under the curse of the Genophage. Hell, I even feel bad for the Rachni... so much suffering! It took a while to crack through the surface of the game, but I'm glad I decided to... embrace eternity!