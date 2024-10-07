Shane

So, over the weekend, TJ dropped out of doing the Congleton Half Marathon because he has been struck down with illness 😷🤒 I get work today and the cleaner is coughing her lungs up 👀 I query her onset of symptoms and declares she's had a positive Covid test this morning 😂🤧 I predict that this will continue to work it's way around the office in the coming days/weeks! 🙃



Kenny has come wash the windows at work 🧽 I go downstairs and find the side gate & fire door are wide open... and Lysh's new bed is just sat right there by the door! 😐 Had me proper anxious that some rando was going just wander in and steal it 😂🙈



The plan was to get home from work and finish off Mass Effect 🎮 That is not how the night went at all 😅 Walking home I bump into Pete on his doorstep and after exchanging pleasantries, we agree to having a couple beers in an hour or so. I get in and line my stomach, then at 19:30 there's a knock at my door. Fast forward a few hours of chatting and putting the world to rights, and it's now almost 2am and I'm three sheets to the wind 😂🍻 I've even redownloaded Tinder at some point during the evening and been having a little swipe 🤣🤐 Going to be regretting my life choices in the morning I reckon! 🙈