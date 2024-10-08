Raw

Why am I like this? 😂 Off to work feeling a combination of tired and drunk/hungover! 😵



Had Bug's school photo through and she is so beautiful! 😍🥺



Finished watching Mr. Mahon on Netflix 📺 really inspired nostalgia for back when I used to watch wrestling as a kid, especially the Attitude Era! It's had me looking into where I can watch old PPV's or episodes of RAW from circa 1999! 📺🤩



Looking through Lysh's messages (because I consider her safety to be more important than her privacy) and come across some concerning messages & screenshots she's received from one of her friends... 😨 her 11yr old mate is claiming to be in a relationship with someone "a few years older" with the conversations taking place via FB Messenger. Immediately alarm bells start going off. The person is declaring their love for her, showering her with compliments, and has already asked for a photo to be sent... They've also said about meeting up... I look straight on FB at the profile for who she's speaking with, and it's just a profile with random photos and no identifying information. There is another profile with the same name, from the same area, who is a lad seemingly in his twenties. My mind is immediately in worse case scenario mode and I've messaged her friends Mum and asked her to call me ASAP. I'd hate to shrug this off as an overreaction, then discover she's been groomed further down the line and I could have prevented it! 😳 If it was Lysh, I'd definitely want to be told! 😣



Finished Mass Effect 1. Ngl, talking Saren into unaliving himself at the end felt very abrupt and jarring. The entire game you've been chasing down this villain who is hell bent on his chosen course of action... then in the final confrontation, on the cusp of defeat, you say "you silly man, you're being manipulated!" and he says, "damn it, you're right" and shoots himself in the head? I literally felt like convincing him to back down was absurdly, and unrealistically easy! 🎮