Spoke to Lysh's friends Mum this morning on the way to work 🙌🏼 She was grateful that I'd brought my concerns to her attention and said she would definitely take action. I told her what I knew, including the name on the FB profile, and she replied that he is a known quantity on her estate and is ~14/15yrs old. Reassuring that it's not some lad in his twenties after all! 🙈 But needless to say she is not okay with her 11yr old daughter being "in a relationship" with a lad who is 14/15yrs old either, because the maturity difference at that age is going to be significant. I can definitely sleep easier now! 🙏🏼



Early finish from work to go Lysh's parents evening tonight, and it's been nothing short of amazing feedback all around 🤗 I got there early and had to try and identify which teacher was which before the appointments began 😂🙈 I spoke to Lysh's headteacher and English teacher before she turned up, but then she arrived and joined me to accompany me around the rest of them 🥰 her English teacher noted that her reading level has slipped back to her current age when she was previously ahead, but otherwise she's doing great and her writing is absolutely superb, as is her presentation 📝 Her PE teach says she needs to try harder at running which is unsurprising but also not the end of the world; that was largely all she wanted to talk about, her inability to run fast 🏃🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♂️ Her MFL teacher was thoroughly upbeat about her progress in German, which is unsurprising; Lysh is also learning Spanish on Duolingo off her own back, and seems to have a passion for it 🤌🏼 Her Science teacher says she's "the best particle", and that her dedication to the subject is refreshing given the typical gender bias in interest 🧬 Her Computing teacher admitted he'd only taught her for a couple weeks due to being off on paternity, but that overall they've had to start re-educating all the kids on the basics of MS Word because they don't seem to even know the fundamentals, which was a little concerning tbh but not a reflection on Lysh! 💻 Her Art teacher observed that Lysh should put her hand up more to answer questions, because she knows the answers but opts to not contrtibute as much as she could; she was super complimentary about her artistic ability however, saying she clearly has a natural talent for art 🎨 And finally was her Music teacher, (and former form tutor for the past two years) who was perhaps biased but could not say anything other than how exemplary Bug is in her lessons 🎵 so there I have it! Super proud of her, and really grateful to hear such positive and endearing feedback for how well she's doing! 😁🥰 She seems to be absolutely thriving 🙌🏼



I'd agreed to take Bug out for some tea at Gardeners Arms since I was up her neck of the woods for Parents Evening anyway 😅 Pint for me & a Pepsi for Bug 🍻 then I had a lovely Steak & Ale Pie with mash and veg, whereas Lysh had nuggies, smilies and spaghetti 🥧🥦 then Lysh had a chocolate fudge cake for pud-pud 🍰 I was intending to catch the last bus home, but then Ash & Ree offered to give me a lift since they were going Lotus Blossom down Smallthorne for a Chinese takeaway anyway 🙏🏼🙌🏼



Had a nice catchup with Sammie when I got back home, mainly discussing our Halloween plans... and then just as I was hanging up, Tommy threw up on Lance 🤮😂



