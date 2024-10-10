Previous
Crash by anothab
Photo 5713

Crash

Involved in a casual little car crash coming home from Tesco; some woman reversed her Land Rover Discovery into the side of the taxi whilst we sat at a red traffic light 🤯💁🏼‍♂️

Just taken Lysh's bed apart ready for the new one coming on Monday... had a right bit of fun trying get the screw caps out - shout out to Stay for the suggestion of just screwing into them and simply tearing them out with a claw hammer! 🛌🏼🔨

Been to see the Northern Lights... down the fields by Bank Hall... uhm, okay? 🫡 Hopefully we see them better in Iceland next month, without needing to use a phone! 🤳🏼

Swift visit to check in with Pete to see how he's holding up before I head home for bed 🍻
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Ben

@anothab
