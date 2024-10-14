Bed

Massive thank you to Col for helping get this bed home from work. Now to assemble it! 🪛🛏️



Anxiety allayed! It's all built and complete - all the pieces were here & I've managed to get it all together without assistance - and now it's done I am confident she's going to love it! 😍 It looks great! Can't wait to see her reaction when she comes on Friday!! 😁💛



Had a chat with Sammie whilst she went Maccies with Lance & Tom 😅🍟 sorting out plans for Bon Pan, Lower Drayton Farm, and Scarefest... 😮‍💨🗓️ let's get it all booked up, sis! Busy fun times ahead! 🥰



Brief chat with Pete to check in, and now I'm going grab a beer from the garage and relax to round off a highly productive day! 🍺



I live by this quote, and I wish Lysh would learn it sooner rather than later. The reality is, everyone is focused on their own lives, and you aren't that important. That's the truth. So stop worrying about what people think - especially strangers or people you'll never see again. "When we’re young, we worry what people think of us. When we are middle aged, we don’t care what people think of us. When we’re elderly we realise no one was thinking of us anyway."



I have become astutely aware that my Facebook feed has devolved into 99% posts from Pages, Groups, Suggestions, and Adverts. I rarely see any actual posts or updates from friends or family, it's all just random memes and shitposts. Left 38 Groups I was in, and unliked/unfollowed 422 Pages. Go back onto my feed, and 6 out of the first 10 posts are all from one of the Groups I'm still in. Absurd. Guess I need to leave that one too! 🤯🤬 Pack it fucking in, Zuck.