Today's missions, should you choose to accept them:

[1] Finalise attendee numbers & book Bon Pan 🥘

[2] Ring up Cake Box and confirm their collection slots and assuming the times are okay, then get Bug's birthday cake ordered 🎂

[3] Write out her card & get her birthday presents wrapped 🎁



Finish work, go in Bon Pan and book it for Friday. Walking home afterwards and Jay finally posts in the group that he is coming too... at least he didn't leave it until after I'd booked... oh, wait! 🙃🫡



Got home and had to immediately go back out to walk down the estate & retrieve my cheese baps from TJ's house because I'd left them in his bag! 🤦🏼‍♂️😂



Awesome results from my Dad's biopsy earlier - it's come back showing "no sinister pathology" and "no sign of cancer"! So fucking relieved!! 🙌🏼❤️



And that's her gifts wrapped, card written out, and the birthday cake ordered ✅ 3/3 on objectives completed 💯 Now for a beer and chill with some Ocean Wisdom! 🍺🎧



Chatting with "I haven't got a baggy vagina" Darbs for a couple hours during which she makes me aware that Amy Heath has taken her own life this morning! Fucking heartbreaking! 🤯😩