Gubernatorial by anothab
Photo 5719

Gubernatorial

Been for my New Patient Check Up at the doctors. Measuring in at 6'2 and 14st. During the lifestyle questions, I was telling her about tracking my Fitbit metrics, my typical health baselines, and about my health anxieties... she observed: "You're a bit of a worrier, aren't you?" Lol, ya think? 😂👀

Quick chat with Sammie who's confirmed that Pumpkin Picking at Lower Drayton Farm & Scarefest at Alton Towers are now both booked up... going to be a busy Halloween weekend! 🎃🎢

Swerved up Superdrug get Lysh's accompanying makeup for her Halloween outfit, then swung by Card Factory to grab birthday decor since I'm getting a lift back home off Stay tonight and it saves me walking miles carrying a big pink helium balloon tomorrow 🙌🏼🎈😂

Been visit my Stepmum for her birthday and had a nice chippy whilst watching Wolverine & Deadpool with the fam 🍟🍺📺

[Listening to Like a Prayer by Madonna]
"Gubernatorial." - Marvel Jesus, 2024 🍺📺
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Ben

@anothab
1566% complete

