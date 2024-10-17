Emote

That moment when you get accidentally CC'd into an insurance renewal email chain of a celebrity... 👀 They must be furious! 🥊



Getting all the domestic duties out the way ahead of Lysh's birthday tomorrow 🫡 I've done the shopping, tidying, hoovering, dishes, laundry... now just eating some tea whilst watching the finale of Loudermilk S1 - bit of an unexpected gem this is... 📺🍺 then got plans for Pete to pop round for a catch up 🙌🏼🍻



They say setting boundaries is healthy, and that you should draw lines in the sand that you refuse to compromise on. That is healthy. Stop people pleasing. Stop being a doormat. Grow a spine. But I'd be lying to say it doesn't hurt, or suck, losing people you care about. People you thought would be there forever. Anchors. Constants. You tell yourself "I am important to them too, they'll compromise and reach out" and yet they don't. You think "we've been through so much, surely they are having similar feelings of loss?" but yet it's still radio silence. They make leaving you behind seem so effortless, so simple. Meanwhile you battle constantly against this undercurrent of thoughts pressuring you to surrender your morals and discard your integrity, to concede for the sake of the relationship - to accept the crushing weight of blame and shame. The voice tells you to just go back with your tail between your legs. But this time, you choose to dig in your heels, wait another week, trust in the process; and a week passes, and you're just 7-days further estranged from someone you fucking love so much. And every day that comes, you consider going against your better judgment, you consider accepting defeat and just being the bad guy. Fuck it, what's new? Because at least then you don't have to mourn the huge hole in your life they once occupied. But you know categorically, indisputably, that you're in the right this time. And sooner or later, something has to give, right? Otherwise, it's going to be the same rodeo until you die. Gaslit and convinced you're the problem every time. And that isn't viable in the long run... that road ends abruptly with a noose or a razor... *sigh*