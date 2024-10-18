twelve.

Happy 12th Birthday, Bug! Twelve, how!? Each year seems to pass faster than the last! A blur of new memories that we share. In the last year, we have seen Melanie Martinez TWICE for the Portals Tour and Trilogy Tour! TWICE IN ONE YEAR! We've celebrated Halloween at Snugburys, the Blood & Snow Pool Parties at Dimensions, Winter Wonderland, went Rhyl in freezing February, Inflatanation, you had loads of goes on Freak Out at Stanworths, had a couple of Hot Tubs, plenty meals out at various places for family birthdays, multiple visits to the cinema, and a 10-day all inclusive holiday to Club Calimera Serra Palace... and no doubt much more too! It's been another amazing year with you and I hope you've enjoyed it too! You are my favourite person! The absolute, undeniable best thing in my life! And I hope today is full of love and laughter, magic and memories! I can't wait to see you later and to celebrate another birthday with you! You make me proud to be your Dad every day! Love you most Bug! All my love! Dad xxxxx 💛



Got out of work early and headed down to Cake Box to collect Lysh's birthday cake, then Lance picked me up to get it back home safely 🚗👑 I was a bit apprehensive about how good it would look, and how big it would be... but I needn't have worried! It's massive and looks absolutely stunning! I can't wait have a slice! 🍰 So relieved and can't wait to see her face when she see's it! Scoring massive Dad points lately! 🎂💯



Impatiently waiting for the birthday girl to arrive! 🥳 I'm sat watching her approach in real time on Life360... excitedddd! 😅💛



Lysh arrived and had a whirlwind hour telling me all about her day, followed by the unveiling of her revamped bedroom, opening up her presents, checking out her birthday cake, and then getting ready for her birthday meal... an absolute flurry of smiles, laughter and excitement (aside from the bra-strap palaver!) 🥰🤗 Lance turned up with Jay & Tom to give us a lift to Bon Pan for the birthday meal with the fam 🍽️🥳 It was great to see everyone despite us getting there a bit late, eating too much, and leaving feeling bloated as usual 🫡🤣 thankfully the Bon Pan staff didn't fuck up the birthday cake too much 🎂 thanks to everyone who came, and for the cards/gifts, and thanks to Sammie for dropping us back off at home afterwards 🚗 it's been a lovely successful night, my heart is full, and I have a very grateful 12yr old! 🥹💛



We've foolishly had a slice of this birthday cake because we couldn't resist and it has killed us both off again! 🍰 food coma'd and ready for bed! 🤣 But Lysh wants sort her Mel merch display out first - convinced she's going fall down the stairs in these Koi shoes! 🫣