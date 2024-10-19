Flip

Had a late start to the morning 🛏️ Lysh reckons her new bed is super comfy but that it's because of her new Tourmaline Orgonite Pyramid with Copper Coil that she has slept through her alarms ⏰ now I'm rushing around making sure I'm ready for this afternoons plans, meanwhile Bug is messing about labelling up the keyboard so she can practice playing Halloween tunes 🎹🤔



Entertaining and expensive afternoon at Flip Out with Lysh and a few of her friends 🥳🤗 We got a taxi up to JBMS and grabbed Ava, Ivy and Lola. A very loud journey down to Flip Out with a lot of singing, opening of gifts, and inappropriate preteen girl banter! 🎵🎁🫠 Once we got to Flip Out, we went in and got all sorted, then the girls headed down to the trampolines/inflatables and I sat reading some of my book 📖☕



Within about 20-minutes they were all back in the cafe wanting drinks & snacks... and Ivy announced she had already got two warnings from the staff ffs! 🍹🤣



Then Ava starts saying she can't see and having a panic attack by the till, and I have to carry her back over to the table where the manager comes to check if she's okay and brings some ice packs 🤪 I explain she has autism and she'll be fine once she calms down 😬 shortly after, she's back to her usual self thankfully 🙏🏼 and then they all leave me in peace again for a while. And that was pretty much the trend for the next hour or so. They'd pop back up for refreshments, then back off down to the arena. Then at half-3ish, after checking in with their parents that it's okay, I order them all some proper food to be ready for when they finish at 4pm 🍟🍕🍗 then I book a taxi for 16:15. All seems to be going well.



Then Ava informs me that she has lost her glasses... 🤦🏼‍♂️ I'm like, oh lord. They've been and looked by the trampolines - no dice. Then they went and checked at reception - nothing had been handed in. I spoke to the manager from earlier and he said he will radio around, but worst case, I'd have to leave my number so they can contact me if they're found after we leave... Ava is flapping at this point, worrying about how her Mum will react 🙈 And I'm just like "Eat your food, I'll sort it". And off I go, with no idea how I'll sort it, just determination that I will 😂 I head down to reception, still nothing there. I head onto the arena floor and speak to a staff member - he reiterates what the manager had said, they'll look around and if they find them, someone will be in touch. Then absolutely astonishingly, as I am showing him a photo on my phone of Ava wearing the glasses so that he can see what they look like, by sheer miracle, I glance to the left and there they are! Just casually perched on a drinks ledge by the side of the exit gate! 👓 Honestly, you couldn't make it up! 🤯🤩 The staff member is shooketh, as am I! Actually couldn't believe it! So I put them on (loosely because my head is too big and I don't want to damage the frames) and then I casually walk back upstairs to the table where the girls are all sat eating. I approach the table and just nonchalantly ask "is the food good?" They look up at me, realise that I have Ava's glasses on, and then it's all gasps and shock and awe! 😂 Felt like a fucking superhero, can't lie! 🦸🏼



The taxi is waiting on us at this point, so I have to rush the girls to get all their stuff together and say whatever food they have left they'll have to just take back with them. We load back up into the taxi and the poor driver endures another 45-mins of loud, raucous preteens 🙈 we've just dropped Ava, Ivy, and Lola back at JBMS and now we're heading back home for another slice of the birthday cake and to sort out Lysh's stuff before Ree picks her up at 6pm! 🍰 All the kids have enjoyed it, they all seem happy, and I feel like this birthday weekend has been a total success! 🏆🙌🏼



After Lysh left, my Dad popped around for a brew and to get some birthday cake ☕🍰 I had to explain why 3/4 of it had already gone - namely that me & Lysh had eaten just shy of half of it between just us! 🙈 then Ree and Ash had taken another 1/4 of it with them too when they picked Lysh up since it's fresh cream and needs eating before it spoils 🫣 I told him take the rest with him for him, Ang, Jay, and whoever else may show their face! Then he told me take myself another slice first, so I did... 🍰😂 it's so fucking moreish! Ree has also messaged me just now saying how nice it is! Cake Box have done a madness with this for real! 🎂 Highly recommended!