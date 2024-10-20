Previous
Dave by anothab
Dave

Currently sat around waiting for the Police to finish interviewing Charlie about his involvement in the race riots up Hanley... 🤦🏼‍♂️🙃

After concluding that Charlie had thrown a cone during the riots (at a minimum), he has been read the Riot Act and released. As a result, he feels sick and doesn't feel up to visiting me today... 💁🏼‍♂️

Been out to stretch my legs down the park, playing a PoGo Party by myself 😂🌳

[Playing Dave the Diver]
Gameplay loop feels solid. Lots of moving parts that can be a little overwhelming at first. Each time I dive back in, my attention is pulled in multiple directions; blueprints, eco, ingredients, objectives - which just means you're quickly into the addictive cycle of "oh I'll just go back in quick and do that" - "may as well just do this quick" - "ahh I forgot to do that..." and thus several hours pass by before you realise it.
Ben

@anothab
