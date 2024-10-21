Bancho

Loudermilk has continued to amuse me deep into S2 which I'll be finishing off today no doubt 📺😂



Watched the 'Diary of a CEO' episode with Boris Johnson. Very demure, very mindful.



[Playing Dave the Diver]

The game does not quit with throwing new features and functionality at you with each passing day... unfortunately it can quickly become exhausting rather than exciting. I make a plan of attack in my head of which objectives to tackle on my next dive, or a plan of which fish I want to catch to pad out the menu - then suddenly I'm waylaid with a side quest, or interrupted by a scripted event. I appreciate the need to keep players engaged and break up the monotony, but at the moment I feel like this game is geared toward people with ADHD... or those with the attention span of a goldfish. Also, as you level up your gear, the addictive game play loop of "morning dive - afternoon dive - open bancho" skews heavily toward the former with the dives taking upward of 10-minutes each. And a large part of that is navigating your way to the deeper regions to catch the rarer breeds or find the more valuable loot. I am hopeful that at some point you unlock a way to spawn in at a lower depth from the initial dive. Noticing some nice pop culture references & influences peppered in such as The Simpsons, Instagram, Pokemon, Skyrim which make me smile. Admittedly a little concerned I'm going to get bored with this before I finish it.



Now for an early night ahead of an early rise. What kind of masochists arrange meetings at 9am? 😩