Pumpkins

Woke up around 10ish and went downstairs dying for a coffee ☕ Lysh was already down there with Bonnie 🐶 made us both some breakfast then went to have a shower and freshen up. Had a bagel for lunch 🥯 then we headed to Lower Drayton Farm to pick pumpkins and veg. Their parking was a joke and we ended up miles away, not even on a carpark.



Headed over to the pumpkin patch and couldn't find a wheelbarrow anywhere either - I left everyone else and headed back to the start area. A staff member "paired me up" with another family to head back to their car with them and have their wheelbarrow once they'd emptied it 🤯 luckily en route to their car, a staff member came past with another wheelbarrow and I saffed that one instead 🎃 once I was back at the patch, we took some photos, Bug made a Tik-Tok "PUMPKIN!", changed Tommy's nappy whilst standing in the middle of a field, and found us all a pumpkin each 😂 when it came to getting the veg, christ - I dug out a group of red potatoes with my bare hands and absolutely fucked my thumb, tearing the nail away from the skin behind it 😖 Lysh went get the sweetcorn and Lance found some fat ass carrots 😂🥕 there were no leeks left, but we left with 4x pumpkins, 4x beetroot, 4x sweetcorn, 16x carrots, 16x red potatoes, 16x white potatoes, and a partridge in a pear tree 🥕🥔🌽 me & Lysh washed all the produce off in a sink and then on the way out, Sammie agreed with staff that she could grab a freebie little white pumpkin for Tommy too 😂🥰 then Lance brung the car around to save us having to carry it all back to where we'd parked up 🙌🏼 been a successful mission! 🏆



Lance went fetch Lo, Ke, and Joe 🚘 and Sammie drove Tommy, Lysh, and me to Trentham Gardens for their Halloween Festival 😁 traffic to get in was absurd including arseholes driving in the wrong lane then indicating in at the last second to skip the queues. We parked miles away from the others but it was only a five minute walk. Thankfully we managed join them in the queue which was appreciated given all the preceding nonsense!



Once inside it was more relaxed. Had a nice wander through the light tunnel, got some photos of the pumpkin carvings, and then spent £19 on two hotdogs 😤 had a further wander, watched the live music stage, Lysh had a go on some big swing ride, and then we headed back to the cars since Sammie was in agony with her leg and also was working at the Cup from 9pm 😐 got back to the cars, then Lysh announces she needs the loo so we have to head back across to Frankie & Benny's... not like we're in a rush... 🙃



Lance dropped us back at home so Sammie wouldn't be late for work. I've had to do a quick laundry load of last nights swimming stuff, and then I've gutted my pumpkin whilst Lysh has painted hers blue 🎃🔵 she's now gone bed and I'm just wrapping things up myself before I hit the hay too ahead of Scarefest tomorrow! 🎢🧟‍♂️