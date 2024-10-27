Gypsyfest

After Lysh went bed, I stayed up waiting on the dryer to finish, ended up wacking the PS4 on, and went bed later than intended 💤 Bug has woken me up this morning at 08:08 ⏰ she has played some keyboard, then repainted her patchy blue pumpkin, and has now turned on Minecraft... 🎹🎃🎮 I'm like, uhm, you need to get ready for Alton Towers 🙃😂



It's been a long and tiring day at Alton Towers 😂 I'm on like 27k steps ffs loool.



Jord picked us up at 09:50ish and we met up with Sam & Lance on Towers carpark around half-10. Once inside our first official stop was Galactica since the queue was just a mere 20-minutes. Unprecedented! Next we headed to Curse at Alton Manor as it was only a 15-min queue.



Then we grabbed some food; £9.50 for a hotdog 😂 and £6.99 for some masala fries 🍟 afterwards we split up into two groups since me, Em & Jord wanted to go on The Smiler, whereas Sammie & Lysh were happy with the Spinball Whizzer (whilst Lance watched Tommy 👨‍👦). Quite insanely, perhaps due to going on Single Riders queue, we were finished on Smiler first! 🤯😵‍💫



It was at this point it became impossible to not notice that there were traveller's/gypsy's everywhere; all the lads has the slicked back hair, whereas the girls were in flourescent clothing with excessive makeup. I was so confused as to what was going on to explain it and I cannot overstate how many there of them were present! 🤔



Next Me, Sammie, and Lance took Lysh onto her first and only Scare Maze... The Attic. That was all it took for Bug to nope out the rest of the scare mazes! 😂 So Lysh went with Emma & Jord to go on The Blade whilst me, Sammie, & Lance headed to go in the Altonville Mines and Compound Scare Mazes.



We regrouped again afterwards and this time, me & Lysh shot off for Th13teen in the dark, whilst Lance, Emma & Jord went on Nemesis Reborn. Some young girls tried push past us in the queue and I was like nope, not happening. "I need get something off my cousin" - well, tell your cousin to come here and bring it to you 🙄



After we were off the ride, I grabbed a bratwurst for Bug and an £11 burger for me 🌭🍔 and then we waited for the others to come join us for our final ride of the day which was The Wickerman. The queue was long and included another queue jumper in a Hoodrich vest who was telling me he could ring his mates further up the queue as proof he wasn't queue-jumping 😂 Before we'd made it to the front to get on the ride, we'd stopped for ice lollies and I'd donated my coats to Lysh since she was getting so cold and wet 🌧️ then as we were leaving Alton Towers, I bought me and kiddo some Belgian waffles, strawberries and cream to eat on the way back to the car 🧇🍓 which was a long tiring trek in the pouring rain.



Lysh was absolutely done in at this point and fell asleep on the way back home 😴 I had to wake her up to come inside and pack her stuff to take back her Mums, and then Lance kindly dropped her off 🥰 ...and subsequently burst his tyre afterwards! 🚗🤦🏼‍♂️



I'm currently sat with a cold beer relaxing and feeling like it's been an action packed, non-stop, but really enjoyable weekend celebrating Halloween ❤️

