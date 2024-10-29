Balatro

Morning update off Lisa about her boiler situation; she's reporting them to trading standards and lodging a formal complaint 👷🏼‍♂️👍🏼



"So, joy today isn't worth pain tomorrow?" - Keyleth



Some little muggy cunt has been in my shed, presumably on the rob 🤬 Jokes on them though, because all that's in there is an old microwave, a broken folding table, and Lysh's old slide that I've sheared apart because it was too rusted to get the bolts out! 😂



Finished off the pumpkins 🎃🔵 whilst watching some YouTuber reacting to the LOTR film trilogy 📺 Thoroughly enjoyed. Forgot how emotional these films are! 🥺



[Playing Dave the Diver]

This game is such a damn rabbit hole... it's about 50 different games in one!! First it's just diving and catching fish which is reasonably intriguing. Then they add restaurant management including hiring and training staffing, upgrading the interior decor, enhancing recipes and procuring ingredients... They have multiple storylines overlapping involving fighting Boss sea creatures, discovering basically Atlantis complete with a community of Merpeople. Then you have Pokemon Cards added for tracking what fish you're catching. Then they introduce Farming and Aquarium management. Then there are other mini-games peppered in like a Beatsaber/Guitar Hero style minigame, a Rooftop Runner, even a fricking Tamagotchi! Oh yeah, they also have Seahorse Racing, Find the Pairs, and Crocodile Dentist... Hell, I just spent the last half hour playing "Jimbo's Game" (Balatro) which is basically a cross between Poker x Solitaire! 🎮🃏