Moguls

Lisa intercepted me on my way to work again to provide me an update on her boiler situation 🙄 After messaging them repeatedly to demand their Head Office address and being ignored (she showed me the conversation on her phone), she rang them kicking off yesterday and the Company Director allegedly threatened to come to her house to "show her" and rip the new boiler out. So now she has reported them to the Police, Trading Standards, and Companies House... 🤷🏼‍♂️



The new Dragon Age game coming out this week really makes me wanna geek out and discuss it with the person who introduced me to the franchise in the first place. Alas, I cannot, because it was Jen Sibley who unexpectedly blocked me on all platforms without warning a couple years ago! 😂💁🏼‍♂️



Been out with me mukka Pete for a midweek payday curry down The Great Moguls 🍛 popped in Saggers after and beat him 2-0 at pool 😂 I'd give it the big un, but I admit it was pure fluke. I'm typically shite at pool, but thankfully Pete was also off kilter! 🎱 Had a mosy back up wom with a beer and now I'm going pop Dave the Diver on for an hour before bed! 🎮