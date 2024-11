Helium

The criminal was back last night at work ๐Ÿฆนโ€โ™‚๏ธ talk about arrogant, he rocked up just before 6pm - we'd barely locked the office up and he was already here! ๐Ÿ˜ To make a further mockery of it, the business owner across the road rang the Police. They turned up and after standing around for 5-minutes they basically said there's nothing they can do and left! ๐Ÿ‘ฎ๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿš” a few minutes later, the thief jumps back down off the roof and leaves with a bag of whatever he's pilfering! Wild! ๐Ÿคฏ



Found a Limited Edition Haribo with a gummy bear with the foamy stuff off the fried eggs ๐Ÿ˜‚



Lysh has been watch some fireworks with her Mum, so I've sorted the rest of the halloween decs & had a cheeky go on Dave The Dive whilst I've waited for her to get here ๐ŸŽฎ and now she's arrived, she's just snacking and singing to songs like Peanut Butter Jelly at full volume! ๐Ÿ˜‚ neighbours must love us! โœŒ๐Ÿผ



Bug said she was ready for bed, then got distracted with her helium balloons instead once she got upstairs ๐Ÿ˜‚ so we've spent the last 5-minutes speaking in crazy helium voices and launching her biggest balloon into the stratosphere! ๐Ÿคฃ๐ŸŽˆ