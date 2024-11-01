Helium

The criminal was back last night at work 🦹‍♂️ talk about arrogant, he rocked up just before 6pm - we'd barely locked the office up and he was already here! 😅 To make a further mockery of it, the business owner across the road rang the Police. They turned up and after standing around for 5-minutes they basically said there's nothing they can do and left! 👮🏼‍♀️🚔 a few minutes later, the thief jumps back down off the roof and leaves with a bag of whatever he's pilfering! Wild! 🤯



Found a Limited Edition Haribo with a gummy bear with the foamy stuff off the fried eggs 😂



Lysh has been watch some fireworks with her Mum, so I've sorted the rest of the halloween decs & had a cheeky go on Dave The Dive whilst I've waited for her to get here 🎮 and now she's arrived, she's just snacking and singing to songs like Peanut Butter Jelly at full volume! 😂 neighbours must love us! ✌🏼



Bug said she was ready for bed, then got distracted with her helium balloons instead once she got upstairs 😂 so we've spent the last 5-minutes speaking in crazy helium voices and launching her biggest balloon into the stratosphere! 🤣🎈