Evoker by anothab
Woke up and made breakfast. Lysh immediately identified that the milk has gone sour so I've had to run around the shop quickly before I can even have a brew 🤦🏼‍♂️☕

Treated myself to some different Original Source - the purple Lavender and Tea Tree one... aaaaand it's grim! 😅😵

Play fighting with Lysh on the living room floor when I bust out a Special Move: Cobweb Eye! 👁️🕸️ Round two, Special Move: Titty Chop 😵😂

After a couple of non-stop weekends, it's been nice to chill today and play a bit of Minecraft with Bug. And by a bit, I mean, well... all day pretty much 😂🎮
2nd November 2024

Ben

@anothab
