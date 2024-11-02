Sign up
Woke up and made breakfast. Lysh immediately identified that the milk has gone sour so I've had to run around the shop quickly before I can even have a brew 🤦🏼♂️☕
Treated myself to some different Original Source - the purple Lavender and Tea Tree one... aaaaand it's grim! 😅😵
Play fighting with Lysh on the living room floor when I bust out a Special Move: Cobweb Eye! 👁️🕸️ Round two, Special Move: Titty Chop 😵😂
After a couple of non-stop weekends, it's been nice to chill today and play a bit of Minecraft with Bug. And by a bit, I mean, well... all day pretty much 😂🎮
2nd November 2024
