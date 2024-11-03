Pensive

That was a solid nights sleep... 11am! 😴😲



Honestly, it's actually so endearing to just sit and play Minecraft all day with Lysh like the old days 🎮 we sit here just talking about life, reminiscing on memories we share, and bonding whilst working together as a team in game to make a safe and happy place to share 🥺 I feel so blessed to still get these moments, even if they are rare. It reminds me of a Bill Burr bit where he says about playing catch with your kid - and without them even realising, you get to have these meaningful conversations - the kid doesn't feel awkward or pressured, they just openly talk about stuff whilst you share in an activity you both enjoy 🥰 She even said earlier that she wants her Mum to get her an Xbox at home again because she misses this... 💛



Bahahaha what even!? Teaching Lysh about fractions and percentages on the side of a tin of Heinz Spaghetti! 😂 I asked how much she wanted with her tea, and she said "between half and a quarter" - so I said "a third" and she rapidly revealed that her concept of fractions is dreadful when she said 3/5 = 1/2! 😬😅



Been spending a lot of time recently dredging through old social media posts as I try to curtail and curate past content to prevent avoidable conflict once the restrictions are lifted. It's been both eye-opening and cathartic. Very strange looking back through more mature eyes; you see things in a totally different light. Or perhaps it's because the emotion behind past events has been processed now? Also realising who was there in your darkest times and having the urge to reach out and reconnect with them. Feeling like you perhaps never made it clear how appreciative you were of their support when it was most needed? Most surprisingly of all however, is that curiosity has not killed the cat. Looking deep into the shadows can often reveal darkness you'd rather not confront.



I'm having to rewatch Vox Machina S3 because I've not paid attention to it properly and been distracted with other stuff with it serving as background noise. As a result I was on S03E10 without a clue what had really even happened this season! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Also just activated a 60-day free trial of Crunchyroll off PlayStation, so that's going to take priority of my viewing for the next two months until it expires! 📺



Now to play Dave the Diver and watch these LOTR Reactions from 'Just Trust Ash' on YT! 🎮