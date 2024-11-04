Poison

Had the Police in at work about next door. During the conversation, the PCSO starts telling us about a time when he was called into Boots to assist with a drug user who had collapsed and wasn't breathing 💀 he told us how he'd placed a Covid face-mask across his mouth and performed CPR. The drug user was resuscitated, came around and sat up, immediately vomited everywhere 🤮 then apparently scooped up the vomit and ate it! 😨 then he got up, told the PCSO to fuck off, and staggered off out the door! 🤯



Lol, gotta love Google's Virtual Calling Assistant 🤣 let angry fools argue with a chatbot instead! 😂😂



PSA: If you ask someone to complete a task for you, constantly interrupting them to check their progress will just make it take longer... 😤



Treated myself to some Poison Apple Brownies from Co-Op and they're fire! 🍏🍰



Finished off all the LOTR Reactions from 'Just Trust Ash' on YT whilst having some tea & sorting out some kind of structure for planning because once again, I feel like I'm losing track of all the stuff I need to do and arrange! Iceland is 3-weeks away. Christmas is 7-weeks away. And there seems an overwhelming amount of shit to do between now and then that is at risk of falling between the cracks! 🤯😩



Classic gamer mistake! It's 00:02, I think, just do this quick then go bed... and then it locks you into a mission sequence that you cannot save during, or bail out of, that goes on and on for another half hour! 😅 Fuck sake! Thanks Dave! Reckon I'm pretty much done with the story line now though. Then it's potentially going to be a trophy clean up for the 7th Platinum this year I reckon! 🤔🏆