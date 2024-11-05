Auspicious

Managed a whole 14-minutes into my shift before being harassed about whether I had completed the requested task yet... 🥱🙃



Spontaneous 11th hour decision to go Fenton Fireworks with Sam & Lance just as the online tickets sell out! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Gonna have to chance getting a ticket at the gate instead! 😬🎆



Had a wander down to Fenton Park straight from work whilst having a natter with Stay about our upcoming trip to Reykjavik 🤗 met up with Sammie, Lance & Tommy at the gate and headed inside for waffles, burgers, and fireworks 🤩🥰 after seeing they had Freak Out on the fair, I couldn't help but acknowledge how much money it would have cost me if Lysh had been with us 😂 saw quite a few familiar faces including Bay, Elisha, Kimmy & Dave, Sam, and Burton. After getting impatient with waiting and having a little kickoff, Tommy was awed by the fireworks once they started whilst wearing his cool little ear protectors 😅🎧 Been a really nice time. Thanks for dropping me back home after guys 🤍



I've had a follow up chat with Stay about the Golden Circle/Blue Lagoon tour options. I've ordered sumat off Amazon for Lysh using her gift card. Sorted my shopping list for tomorrow. And now I'm going to stick Dave the Diver on for an hour or so before bed and chill 🎮🌊