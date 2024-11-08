Previous
anothab
On mornings where I wake up and realise I've had one or two too many the night before, I often reminisce of when I quit drinking alcohol entirely for over a year. Today is one such morning... 🍻😵

Surprisingly productive day considering this morning I woke up feeling like my brain has been shrink wrapped and vacuum packed! 🥴

Lysh has just snapped a pair of scissors on an ice pop! ✂️🤯

Lysh has just been telling me that she's on a sugar ban at her Mum's house. I asked why and apparently she's been told it's so she doesn't become obese and get diabetes... surely not? 🤨🤦🏼‍♂️ That does not seem a healthy way to address concerns with a child's nutrition...

I have a single mattress laying around because I need sort out what I'm doing with it since Lysh had her new bed 🛏️ as a result, Bug has spent the night laying in a makeshift bed on the living room floor whilst we've played Minecraft 😂🎮
Ben

@anothab
