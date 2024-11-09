Oak1ey

Up at 09:30. Minecraft until 11:45. Just had a quick shower, wacked the washer on, and making dinner now. Last minute bra fitting booked in M&S for Bug at 17:30, then got a family meal at Cherry Tree to celebrate Oakie Doke's first birthday afterwards! 🥳🎁



Not long back home from Cherry Tree; been a lovely night with Lo, Ke, Joe and Oak, Sam, Lance & Tom 😊🥳 Ate myself to actual extinction with them Candymania Sundae's, oh my life 🫃🏼 Lysh has gone for a shower 🚿 whereas I just want to go for a food coma! 😴 need sort out the laundry first, then will probably end up back on Minecraft I suspect 🎮😅



So heartbreaking watching Pete and Miles racing up and down the street on their bike and scooter, knowing that in less than two months, Pete will be sent to prison, and Miles won't see him for 7-years. System is fucked.



Bug got out the shower with a second wind and decided to sort out the shelves and move loads of her skincare/makeup/hair stuff up into her bedroom 🫡 then after sorting all that, she said she just wanted chill on her phone and watch some Tik-Toks rather than game, so she's been curled up on the mattress beside me whilst I've just played some Dave the Diver 🎮🥰