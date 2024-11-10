Minediver

Arr kid 🪦🍻



Lysh has just ordered off Tik-Tok shop herself, using her own bank card, to be delivered to my work address! 😂 ...sorry, how old is this kid again?! 🤯



Another day spent chilling on Minecraft with Bug 💛 just bonding over games 🎮 talking about all manner of things from education and eating habits, to philosophy, religion, and mental health 🧠 also including extreme frustration and turbulent emotions, perhaps exacerbated by Clue, but most certainly by Creepers! 💥🤬



After kiddo went back her Mum's, I threw together a homemade pizza and settled down to finish up Dave the Diver's main quest line which has gone to plan 🍕🎮



Now it's just a handful of trophies to wrap up, so I banged on Idiot Abroad as easy viewing whilst the grind commenced! 🏆📺



Mindful I really need to get on with more Christmas prep after tonight... time is flying by! 📅🛫🎄