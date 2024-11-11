Over

Dulce et Decorum est 🤫



Ordered some microspikes for Iceland after Stay had mentioned we may benefit from crampons. In all fairness, I walk all the time in England too, so they would be beneficial for icy days in general. Yaktrax had been another consideration, but they seem to get slated as being dreadful... 🥾🧊



Rest peacefully, Tinkerbell 😔💜😿



[Listening to honestav - Both Dead]

I miss us 😔



[Playing Dave the Diver]

Platinum trophy acquired. Wholly enjoyed. Overall pacing is more than reasonable. Couple of achievements get a tad bit grindy, but the game only marginally overstays it's welcome as a result.