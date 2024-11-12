Soften

Woke up and turned off my alarms. Dozed back off and had a dream about falling in love. Woke back up at 08:23 and subsequently have to rush to get ready for work 😂



I think my New Years Resolution should be to stop living my life as a check list and obsessing over being productive, healthy, and mature. Over the last few years I've gradually become increasingly "efficient" with utilising my free time with "life hacks" and rigid routines to "better" myself - largely to the detriment of excitement and fun. Mundane, sterile, artificial, and predictable. I am realising that the unseen cost of this is how much I autopilot my life. How much I do stuff because I feel I should, rather than because I actually want to. There is very little room for spontaneity. Minimal margin for error. So worried about "doing life right", being fiscally responsible, and most of all, not being a negative influence in Lysh's upbringing... I have become so overly conscious of being seen as "a good Dad" that I've let it dominate my identity. It's become the cornerstone of who I am and the foundation of the outward image I try to present. Is that even such a bad thing? I don't know. But as a result large parts of my life aren't particularly fulfilling, or even worse, are neglected entirely. I think that next years modus operandi should be to throw out the rule book and just live my life free from self imposed constraints and metrics. Not to revert to who I used to be, but maybe find a better balance between the lad I used to be, and the man I've become... 🤔



Dragged into a 5pm meeting on 10-minutes notice, only to then have the meeting last over an hour is absolutely not the one 😤



Attempted to have a productive evening. Largely failed. Tightened up plans and to-do lists for the next couple weeks to ensure I've got all my ducks in a row. Reorganised the living room. Then reorganised it again because I didn't how I'd changed it. Tried order some Xmas presents and failed due to stock and sizing confusion. Then see a missed call off Pete and now I'm going wash these dishes, and then head down Forresters for a couple jars 🍻



It's almost 2am and I suspect tomorrow morning I will conclude that I should have drank less alcohol and gone to bed earlier! 😂 That being said, it's been a nice night chatting with Dorset Mountford the lorry driver down the boozer, then coming back the gaff for a couple tinnies and to watch Shotty Horroh vs. Arsonal on Don't Flop with Pete 📺 listened to a bit of the Beatles and then somewhat uncharacteristically, we actually made some progress with his to-do list! 🤣