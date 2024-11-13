Check

Admittedly tired, but not hungover. We take these small victories! 😂



Bought some new boots for Iceland and they are obliterating my feet breaking them in 🫡😫



Almost talked myself out of it, but I've dragged my ass up town on lunch to run some errands and tick some shit off the list ✅



[Listening to honestav - Won't Change]

"They said I could never make it; I said hold up let me cook!" 🔥



[Listening to Zeo - Breathe]

Shout out to Bradderz for putting me onto yet another dope artist 🔥



Being between games certainly helps with productivity 😅 Spent the evening sorting out Xmas stuff (aka spending a small fortune buying shit online) 💸 I've even wrote out the cards for work 🎄😂