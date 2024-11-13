Sign up
Photo 5747
Admittedly tired, but not hungover. We take these small victories! 😂
Bought some new boots for Iceland and they are obliterating my feet breaking them in 🫡😫
Almost talked myself out of it, but I've dragged my ass up town on lunch to run some errands and tick some shit off the list ✅
[Listening to honestav - Won't Change]
"They said I could never make it; I said hold up let me cook!" 🔥
[Listening to Zeo - Breathe]
Shout out to Bradderz for putting me onto yet another dope artist 🔥
Being between games certainly helps with productivity 😅 Spent the evening sorting out Xmas stuff (aka spending a small fortune buying shit online) 💸 I've even wrote out the cards for work 🎄😂
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Ben
@anothab
