Resolution

Woke up, turned off my alarms, and dozed back off again. Thankfully woke up like 10-minutes later, relieved it wasn't an hour later! ⏰ This is becoming a problem lately! 😫😂



Spent lunch ordering more Xmas presents online. My bank balance is going down almost as quickly as the countdown to Iceland! 😝🙌🏼



Been helping my Mum sort out her claim because Charlie's Carrera Vulcan has been stolen out her backyard 😤 then got taken hostage in a 2.5hr meeting which led to me leaving work late for the second time this week, ugh 🙄



Always believed in quality over quantity where friendship is concerned. Which is really fortunate, since I barely have any mates these days... 😂



Whenever I'm drinking alcohol, I'm like: "Yeah, crack another one, who cares, yolo ya big minge!" Then next morning, I'm reminiscing fondly of that time I quit alcohol for a year and a half and forgot what hangovers felt like! 😂



Beers and memories... 🍻🧠