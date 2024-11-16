Toilet

Not long awoken. Laying here and I can hear Bug in her bedroom on video call with Ava. She seems to be showing Ava all of her teddies, accompanied with gasps and excited reminiscing: "Omg it's Lucy, does she still have batteries?! Superdog! Oh, I won this from one of those grabber machines! This was from my nanny, koala! Skittle! Oh, Smarty, this is the softest teddy I've ever had!" So adorable... 🥰 And also fucking ironic, since they are all in storage boxes ready to be rehomed because she told me she no longer wants them! 🧸🥴



If you asked me what I thought about the Mike Tyson/Jake Paul outcome 🥊 I'd say it's not something that interests me. But if you were to ask me on a deeper level, I'd tell you lmaooo absolute kayfabe. It's theatre. Entertainment. Nothing more. If I'd watched it live, I would have roundhoused kicked the TV at the end of the fight 😂



Spent most the day playing Minecraft with Bug 🎮 We copied our Woodland Mansion survival world and then went on Creative mode to sneakily obtain the coords for various structures and biomes we want/need to find 😏😂



Lysh has dropped her phone down the bog, and then blamed it on me for "not putting the seat down" 🤨🤣



At a mates house, bosting for a piss. Rush into the toilet & can't find the light switch. Panic. Use torch on phone. Lift up the seat and immediately start pissing one handed. Seat falls back down mid flow, splashes piss all down my leg and onto the floor. FFS 🤦🏼‍♂️ Have to clean the floor, so by the time I go back, my mate is wondering what took so long. Told her what had happened and she found it highly amusing. Absolute piss take! 🚽😂