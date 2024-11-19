Previous
Kardboard by anothab
Photo 5753

Kardboard

My director is supposed be having solar panels installed today. Bet God is pissing himself ❄️😂

[Listening to Fever 333: Hellfire]
Just heard this on Arcane S02E03 and it defo caught my ear! 🎶

Fucking Teams meetings, ugh. Try get ahead on workload and get waylaid in meetings that could have been an email! 🙄

After the heavy snowfall, thought I'd give my microspikes a trial run on the way home from work 🤩 Walked outside, wasn't even snowy or icy... Took them back off all depressed like... 🥾😂

[Playing Kardboard Kings]
Nah, but seriously this game is mad cosy for just chilling on after work 🃏🎮
Ben

@anothab
