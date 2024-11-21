Lava

Baha, stood in shower all lathered up when the water goes freezing and water pressure books it, packs it, and fucks off 🥶🚿



Walking through Forest Park and there's a guy doing a panorama of the snowscape 🏔️ and as he panned around to include me in the shot, I just waved and smiled jovially 🤪 As I approached him, he's all smiles and laughter, and then insists on having a selfie with me & wishes me a blessed day 🥺🙏🏼



[with Dan Heath]

Damn near two decades since we met, and even now, I call you my bezzin. We don't see each much these days, our lives got fuller and our commitments more focused, but time will never change the memories we share, or the friendship we built together. Life is a lot different to how it once was; those carefree days of parties, alcohol, and mischief have been replaced with parenting, marriage, and employment. And although neither of us would change what we have now for the world, I'd be lying to say a part of me doesn't miss the old days, when life was simpler, and you were a more permanent fixture in my world. Alas, time waits for no man, and life marches ever onward, pulling us along with it. I guess all I'm trying to convey, in a typically convoluted manner, is that I miss you marra. And that if anyone deserves to be celebrated for a day, then it's certainly you. "We're drifting through our middle days, and creeping into middle age, and setting in our ways, and now it's time to decide, now it's time to draw the line in the sand and ask what's more important than, days like today? So grab some beers, call your friends and meet us here, in the summer park, with me and my friend Dan." Hope you have a truly wonderful day with those who matter most. Love you brother. Happy birthday 🍾🎁 xxx



After Stay messaged me about it, I looked into the sunrise times for Reykjavik - on the day we fly home, sunrise is at 10:38am! 🤯 Oh, and trying to remain positive since the Blue Lagoon is currently closed due to an unexpected volcanic eruption earlier! 🌋 So yeah, lets hope that fucks off sharpish and it reopens before we're due to go next week! 🔥🧊



[Reading Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett]

"And for a fleeting instant knew what it was to be a fat old man, pickled in wine, fighting old wars that no-one cared about any more, hanging grimly on to the precipice of late middle-age for fear of dropping off into antiquity, but only with one hand, because with the other he was raising two fingers at Death."



Looking forward to swimming in lava at Blue Lagoon next week... 🌋🥵



It's actually going to court lol, they are asking my availability for April 2025 🫡 Slightly bump the back of a car in March 2021 and leave a tiny scuff on his bumper, then 4yrs later going court to defend a £28k claim. Wild. Did not have that on my bingo card.



[Playing Kardboard Kings]

Warlock Binder is complete and as enjoyable as the gameplay loop is, I'm not bothering trying to fill it with all Shiny cards. So, that draws my time here to a close I guess at 13.5hrs. It's been fun! 🃏🎮



Popped round visit Pete for a couple 🍻 then hurried back home in this snowstorm! Coming down thick and fast out there! 🌨️😯