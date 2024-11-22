Lagoons

What a morning! 😵 solicitors have asked me to sign a Disclosure Statement that I cannot do without being in contempt of court, so I email them to ask for further advice, only to get an out of office until 25th - wouldn't be so bad if they weren't telling me they need to submit a document bundle by Nov 29th, and I'm in Iceland all next week! 😂 Which brings me onto the next things... not only have we now realised that due to the limited daylight hours, half of our Whale Watching booking will be prior to the sunrise... but since Blue Lagoon is quite possibly not going to be open due to their carpark literally being covered by molten lava 🌋 I rushed to book Sky Lagoon this morning (as we anticipate it's going to sell out as a result of Blue Lagoon being shut), only to book it for the wrong date 😅🥴 so then I've been in a Teams meeting with some finance company, whilst also on my phone trying to resolve that little fuck up! Ugh! Is it home time yet, cause I just want to relax with Lysh now! 😂



"We have processed your refund via the payment method used for purchase. There's no need to return the damaged item you received. Thank you for your patience and understanding." 🙌🏼 appreciate this today when it feels like everything is going to shit! 💩🤣



Been to invest in some fleece lined thermal base layers for next week since seen Primarni doing an absolute madness on the pricing! 🤗



[Watching Arcane S2]

"Knowledge is a paradox. The more one understands, the more one realizes the vastness of his ignorance."



Lysh just said that when me & Stay go Whale Watching next week 🐋 Stace is going get whacked in the head by an Orca, like that time she got whacked in the head by a turtle! 🐢😂



Lysh is obsessed with Scream lately. Told her if she likes Scream that much, she should go live next door. It's always fucking screaming round there! 🤣😱



"Due to a volcanic eruption that commenced in Sundhnúksgígar on November 20, we took the precautionary measure of evacuating and temporarily closing all our operational units. Blue Lagoon will be closed through Thursday, November 28, at which time the situation will be reassessed." Lol, damn this pesky volcano! 🌋 Guess that's that then... Hvammsvik Hot Springs seems to be the likely replacement based on reviews on the GetYourGuide Tour... not quite the same, but it is what it is! ♨️🥵



When you're getting that old, you have to tell your kid it's time turn off the Xbox so you can go bed... 😴💤