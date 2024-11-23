Decor

I always cherish that first mug of coffee in the morning. The warmth. The aroma. The taste. It's so much richer when you've not yet had anything else to dilute your taste buds. Passed Lysh a cup of Dr Pepper and mentioned the same observation, that it should taste better since it's the first thing she's had today. She just corrected me; apparently she's already eaten some edible lip scrub today 🤷🏼‍♂️😂



Lysh asks me stick Polar Express on. Look on Netflix... oh, not here? Disney+ then... not here either? Prime maybe... ayy, there we go. Wait, what? £3.50 to rent it? Wtf. Fuck this, where is my eyepatch and peg leg? Ahoy there me hearties, time to cosplay a Pirate again! ☠️🦜



Feel gutted for Lysh; she's bought a hoodie for her bf for Xmas and had seen some craft project where people paint bespoke designs on them - so she's been trying to replicate it using Posca and it's been an absolute nightmare, to be blunt 🙈 she cracked on impatiently without giving me chance to help her prep... 🎨 the paint soaked straight through onto the other side of the hoodie, so I rushed to clean it off before it set... then we got some inserts (cardboard and membrane) slotted inside the hoodie between layers... and now it looks like the paint just is patchy as fuck. Lysh is complaining her arm aches, and the hoodie isn't looking great at the moment either! 😩😖 This is why I just pay for other people make bespoke gifts or do it on RedBubble! Way too stressful and frustrating otherwise! It's not fun at all! 😤



Whilst Lysh has been working on the hoodie, I've put up the Xmas decs... at one point, I had to precariously balance the ladder across Bug whilst she was lay in the middle of the room because she wouldn't move out the way when I needed put the streamers up! 🤣



Couldn't decide what have for tea, so ordered in from Zeeshan instead 🍽️ Popcorn Chicken & Chips for Bug 🍟 and a Peri Peri Wings Deal for myself 🍗😋



Playing Minecraft with Lysh tonight has been an absolute hoot. We started a new world earlier in Jagged Peaks biome, and I managed tunnel down and find the Deep Dark for the first time ever in a survival map. So me & Bug got brave and went to explore. To say it was tense did not do it justice! When the Warden spawned we absolute shit it and sprinted all the way back out whilst being pursued! Lysh was shaking like a leaf and I got blasted apart by a sonic boom at one point! 😐🤣