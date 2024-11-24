Wicked

The soundtrack for this weekend has been Lysh frequently and sporadically belting out: "That's my line. Ahhhhh Waaaah Ahhhh Wooooo Wooooo! There's no place like Target to shop everything Wicked."



Fucking Creepers love destroying our hardwork... and as collateral, RIP jeb_! 🤬🪦 After doing well with avoiding any major drama (beside the Warden when we go provoking him), suddenly mobs have decided to absolutely overrun us on this Minecraft map! Lysh has lost half her house multiple times to these sneaky green dickheads! 🎮



Forget epilepsy, round here, we have an "electric fit" from the Xmas star going batshit mental! ⚡😂



After Lysh went home at 6ish, I dropped some Xmas stuff round for Darcy 🎄 finally packed my suitcases 🧳 cooked some tea & watched the rest of Arcane S2 📺 washed the dishes out the way 🫧🧽 and now I'm pretty much ready for bed, ripe for an early start tomorrow! ⏰🌅