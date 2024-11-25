Previous
Reykjavik by anothab
Reykjavik

Manchester Airport T2
🍺 1ltr Disaronno

Bridgewater Exchange
🍽️ The Big Breakfast
🍺 Northern Hop Citrus Pale Ale

08:35 MAN
✈️ Departure
🍺 330ml Brewdog IPA
🍺 330ml Skeleton Blues IPA
🍺 330ml Estrella

KEF
✈️ Arrival
🗽 Sil­ver Sabler
🗽 Áttir
🗽 Þotu­hreið­ur
🗽 Regnbogi

🚌 Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🌋 Sundhnúksgígar Fissure Eruption

🏨 Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🗽 Walking on frozen Tjörnin Lake
🗽 Rainbow Street
🗽 Hallgrimskirkja

Café Loki
🍺 Viking Christmas Beer
🍽️ Icelandic Braveheart Platter
🍽️ Fermented Shark
🍺 Brennivín
🍽️ Dried Fish and Butter
🍽️ Rye Bread and Butter
🍽️ Loki's Rye Bread Ice Cream (1,400kr)

🗽 Sun Voyager
🗽 Harpa Concert Hall

Le KocK
🍺 Gúbbí (Malbygg) Peach Sour Ale

The English Pub
🍺 Úlfrún IPA
🍺 Úlfrún IPA

Dinner at Icelandic Street Food
🍽️ Spicy Tomato in a Bread Bowl
🍽️ Lamb Soup in a Bread Bowl
🍺 Einstok Arctic Pale Ale

Jet2 Northern Lights Tour at Bílastæði Helgafell
☕ Hot Chocolate

🏨 Sleep at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
25th November 2024

Ben

@anothab
