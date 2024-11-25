Sign up
Photo 5759
Reykjavik
Manchester Airport T2
🍺 1ltr Disaronno
Bridgewater Exchange
🍽️ The Big Breakfast
🍺 Northern Hop Citrus Pale Ale
08:35 MAN
✈️ Departure
🍺 330ml Brewdog IPA
🍺 330ml Skeleton Blues IPA
🍺 330ml Estrella
KEF
✈️ Arrival
🗽 Silver Sabler
🗽 Áttir
🗽 Þotuhreiður
🗽 Regnbogi
🚌 Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🌋 Sundhnúksgígar Fissure Eruption
🏨 Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🗽 Walking on frozen Tjörnin Lake
🗽 Rainbow Street
🗽 Hallgrimskirkja
Café Loki
🍺 Viking Christmas Beer
🍽️ Icelandic Braveheart Platter
🍽️ Fermented Shark
🍺 Brennivín
🍽️ Dried Fish and Butter
🍽️ Rye Bread and Butter
🍽️ Loki's Rye Bread Ice Cream (1,400kr)
🗽 Sun Voyager
🗽 Harpa Concert Hall
Le KocK
🍺 Gúbbí (Malbygg) Peach Sour Ale
The English Pub
🍺 Úlfrún IPA
🍺 Úlfrún IPA
Dinner at Icelandic Street Food
🍽️ Spicy Tomato in a Bread Bowl
🍽️ Lamb Soup in a Bread Bowl
🍺 Einstok Arctic Pale Ale
Jet2 Northern Lights Tour at Bílastæði Helgafell
☕ Hot Chocolate
🏨 Sleep at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Ben
@anothab
5768
photos
1
followers
2
following
1580% complete
View this month »
Leave a Comment
