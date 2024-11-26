Previous
Golden Circle by anothab
Photo 5760

Golden Circle

🏨 Breakfast at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🍽️ Breakfast Buffet

GetYourGuide Pickup (Guide: Beggi) for Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon & Northern Lights Tour

🗽 Hveragerði Sunnumӧrk Fissure

Almar Bakari
🍽️ Tebolla
🍽️ Hafrafex M/Sultu

🗽 Kerið Crater
🗽 Gullfoss Falls
☕Hot Chocolate
🗽 Icelandic Horses
🗽 Strokkur Geysir

Geyser Glima
🍽️ Cheese & Pepperoni Panini
🍽️ Apple & Caramel Cake

🗽 Þingvellir National Park
🗽 Sky Lagoon 7 Rituals (in lieu of Blue Lagoon)
🍺 Úlfrún IPA
🍺 Úlfrún IPA

Northern Lights Tour was cancelled due to poor visibility.

🗽 Rainbow Street

101 Reykjavik Street Food
🍺 Viking Beer
🍽️ Fish & Chips
🍽️ Dessert

🗽 Hallgrimskirkja

The Drunk Rabbit Irish Bar
🍺 Tuborg Julebryg

🏨 Sleep at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Ben

@anothab
