Photo 5761
Aurora
🏨 Breakfast at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🍽️ Breakfast Buffet
Old Harbour House (GetYourGuide Meeting Point) for Whale Watching and Marine Life Cruise
🛥️ Board the Amelia Rose
🗽 Saw a Porpoise
🗽 Saw a Humpback Whale
🍺 330ml Gull Beer
Discovered that Sægreifinn no longer serves whalesteak.
Islenki Barinn
🍽️ Grilled Fin Whale
Joe & The Juice
🍺 Iced Gingerbread Latte
🍽️ Banana Bread
GetYourGuide Booking
🗽 FlyOver Iceland Experience
Ísbúðin Valdís
🍽️ 2-Scoop Cone: Pistachio/Bailey's
🚕 Taxi from Hotel Reykjavik Saga to Perlan Museum
GetYourGuide Booking for Perlan Museum (Staff: Eli)
🗽 Volcano Show
🗽 Northern Lights Planetarium Show
🗽 Ice Cave & Glacier Exhibition
🗽 360° Observation Deck
🚕 Taxi from Perlan Museum to Bæjarins Beztu
🍽️ Hotdog
GetYourGuide Pickup (Guide: Harold) for Northern Lights Tour (rescheduled from 26th).
🗽 Saw the Aurora at Þingvellir National Park
🍺 Hot Chocolate (FOC)
🏨 Sleep at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Ben
@anothab
