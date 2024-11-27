Previous
Next
Aurora by anothab
Photo 5761

Aurora

🏨 Breakfast at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🍽️ Breakfast Buffet

Old Harbour House (GetYourGuide Meeting Point) for Whale Watching and Marine Life Cruise

🛥️ Board the Amelia Rose
🗽 Saw a Porpoise
🗽 Saw a Humpback Whale
🍺 330ml Gull Beer

Discovered that Sægreifinn no longer serves whalesteak.

Islenki Barinn
🍽️ Grilled Fin Whale

Joe & The Juice
🍺 Iced Gingerbread Latte
🍽️ Banana Bread

GetYourGuide Booking
🗽 FlyOver Iceland Experience

Ísbúðin Valdís
🍽️ 2-Scoop Cone: Pistachio/Bailey's

🚕 Taxi from Hotel Reykjavik Saga to Perlan Museum

GetYourGuide Booking for Perlan Museum (Staff: Eli)
🗽 Volcano Show
🗽 Northern Lights Planetarium Show
🗽 Ice Cave & Glacier Exhibition
🗽 360° Observation Deck

🚕 Taxi from Perlan Museum to Bæjarins Beztu
🍽️ Hotdog

GetYourGuide Pickup (Guide: Harold) for Northern Lights Tour (rescheduled from 26th).
🗽 Saw the Aurora at Þingvellir National Park
🍺 Hot Chocolate (FOC)

🏨 Sleep at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Ben

@anothab
1580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact