Aurora

🏨 Breakfast at Hotel Reykjavik Saga

🍽️ Breakfast Buffet



Old Harbour House (GetYourGuide Meeting Point) for Whale Watching and Marine Life Cruise



🛥️ Board the Amelia Rose

🗽 Saw a Porpoise

🗽 Saw a Humpback Whale

🍺 330ml Gull Beer



Discovered that Sægreifinn no longer serves whalesteak.



Islenki Barinn

🍽️ Grilled Fin Whale



Joe & The Juice

🍺 Iced Gingerbread Latte

🍽️ Banana Bread



GetYourGuide Booking

🗽 FlyOver Iceland Experience



Ísbúðin Valdís

🍽️ 2-Scoop Cone: Pistachio/Bailey's



🚕 Taxi from Hotel Reykjavik Saga to Perlan Museum



GetYourGuide Booking for Perlan Museum (Staff: Eli)

🗽 Volcano Show

🗽 Northern Lights Planetarium Show

🗽 Ice Cave & Glacier Exhibition

🗽 360° Observation Deck



🚕 Taxi from Perlan Museum to Bæjarins Beztu

🍽️ Hotdog



GetYourGuide Pickup (Guide: Harold) for Northern Lights Tour (rescheduled from 26th).

🗽 Saw the Aurora at Þingvellir National Park

🍺 Hot Chocolate (FOC)



🏨 Sleep at Hotel Reykjavik Saga