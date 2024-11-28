Previous
Next
Sundhnúkur by anothab
Photo 5762

Sundhnúkur

🏨 Breakfast at Hotel Reykjavik Saga
🍽️ Breakfast Buffet

🚌 KEF
🌋 Sundhnúksgígar Fissure Eruption

KEF
✈️ Arrival
🗽 Bas-rel­ief of Leif­ur Ei­ríks­son
🗽 Sil­ver Sabler
🗽 Flugþrá
🗽 Íkarus
🗽 Ég bið að heilsa

Icemart Souvenirs

Aðalstræti Food Hall due to 1.5hr flight delay

Zocalo
🍺 40cl Viking

KEF
✈️ Departure
🍺 330ml Brewdog IPA
🍺 330ml Skeleton Blues IPA
🍺 330ml Skeleton Blues IPA
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Ben

@anothab
1580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact