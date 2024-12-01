Previous
TNT by anothab
Photo 5759

TNT

Just heard deafeningly loud music and thought it was next door. Then there's a knock at the door. I open it, and boom, wtf Santa is going past on a trailer 🎅🏼😂
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Ben

@anothab
