Alan

Late to the party insofar as it being "a trend" but I am totally here for 'deinfluencing' & 'underconsumption core' for countering materialism and grounding people back in reality. It's not normal to own a house at 18yrs old, or to be a senior manager of a multimillion pound business by 21yrs old, or have 8 holidays a year. You don't need to be buying new stuff every day. You don't need a new car, phone, wardrobe, or whatever else every year. You don't need the new shiny thing; you're not a magpie. It's been my mindset for the longest time (just without the label and hashtags) & I've always struggled to understand how others remain so oblivious to it. Like overpriced clothing brands, or designer cosmetics. I don't 'get it'. I typically cite that Fight Club quote (IYKYK). Social media is largely a demo reel of best bits. Unfortunately, it's a fucking large ass tapestry of overlapping best bits of all your connections. And so it can overwhelmingly seem like your life is lacking in comparison. It's okay to not be living your dream at 30yrs old. Fuck, most of us haven't actually got our shit together, not properly anyway. We're all just winging it tbh. So stop worrying and just focus on what truly matters. 'Comparison is the thief of joy' and all that jazz. Regulate your perspective. Simplify your life. To even be reading this status, you are more truly blessed than you'll ever comprehend. Practice gratitude. Appreciate more. Love y'all, so chin up 😘 Oh, and thanks for coming to my Ted talk.



When you're describing a female and say: "She looks like a cross between sex and suicide. Like she's got a season pass to Harplands. She's got dead boring legs" 😂😂 [Peak Carnage, 2024]