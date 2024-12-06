Skint

Bug walked straight through the front door and beelined for her Advent Calendar 😂 She likes her new Xmas cushion and she's had her Xmas card too. I guess it's beginning to feel a bit like Xmas... 🥰🤗



It's been an expensive night 😂 paid off the remainder of our £90 Christmas Dinner bill for Brindley Farm... 😵 & booked Alton Towers for a NYE short stay too! 💸💀



Been checking out the new Pale Oak biome on Minecraft 🎮 then got distracted on creative with all the other new features we'd never actually acquainted ourselves with since they were added... and now Lysh has been making a full collection of suits of armour using the different Trim's & Ingots... there's a lot... 🤯