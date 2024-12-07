Sign up
Photo 5771
Unpainted
Nice to briefly see Stace who refused to let Storm Darragh stop her popping round grab her birthday cards! 😅🎂
Was discussing music with Lysh, and felt compelled to dig out the old crate and see what relics I could provoke some nostalgia with! Sure Bradley will see a couple gems here too 👀😅
Lol, Lysh was supposed be finishing Jam's hoody with this fabric paint I've bought off Amazon, but we've been way too distracted with Minecraft again... she's defo my kid! 😂🎮
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
