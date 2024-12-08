White

Lysh came downstairs this morning to find Elvis the Elf snorting sprinkles... 😂🎅🏼



This kid 🤦🏼‍♂️ It's half an hour until the taxi is picking us up for the Snow Pool Party. I'm making us lunch. Look in the living room, Lysh has now decided to paint Jam's hoody on a whim. She's not bothered to put her apron on (despite me laying it out right beside the hoody) so now she's spattered white fabric paint over her stussy top and ruined it! 🎲 All because she couldn't be arsed to put her apron on! 😤🙄



Had fun at the Snow Pool Party 🏊🏼‍♀️ like usual, we saw a few familiar faces down there - only this time it included Lysh's English teacher, Miss Perkin too 😅 and now everything we wore is dyed blue... alongside the collar of my grey jacket, likely from dye lurking in my beard and hair! 🥴 now we're back home and Lysh is eating candy floss with chopsticks 😂🥢



Just watched American Psycho 🪓🍺 Unsure if I've ever seen it before, but what a bizarre film! I have so many unanswered questions. Is the protagonist really Patrick Bateman or actually Davis (a la Tyler Durden)? Did he just imagine all the violent altercations because he's fucking wacko? Is Paul Allen actually dead? Or is the lawyer's claim to having lunch with him just another example of mistaken identity which repeats throughout the film? How could the chase scene that culminated in the chainsaw stairwell incident occur without anyone witnessing it? Obviously the ATM scene clearly illustrated he was losing touch with reality - however the ensuing scene including the police car explosions - how could that actually happen and him not be caught? So it must have just been in his head, right? But then - was it all in his head? Just sick violent fantasies? Look at the scene with the real estate agent at the apartment where he left all the bodies - the way she reacts suggests that at least something had happened there? So surely not just all imagined? Then is the whole film a social commentary on how oblivious we are to what is happening under our noses? Or is it a reflection on the detached and sociopathic tendencies of people with power and influence? And how even the most heinous crimes can be swept under the rug if you have enough money? I am so adrift in a sea of ambiguity. It's dark as fuck either way and definitely gets you thinking!