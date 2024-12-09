Syke

Ordered an item on Prime that was due for delivery on Dec 2nd. Didn't arrive. Got an update saying "sorry it's running late and is now expected on the 4th". Didn't arrive on the 4th either. Get another update on the 5th saying "sorry your parcel may be lost". The recommended action is to get it refunded/replaced. Since it's a Xmas gift, I'd rather not gamble on it turning up so I cancel the order and apply for a refund. I then immediately order a replacement on the 5th which is delivered the very next day, on the 6th. Today I get an email from Amazon. Apparently the original parcel has been found and is now out for delivery today... 😂🙃



Hurry home for a gas safety check at 18:15... Syke! The bloke rocks up at 18:50 instead 🙃 At least it's all done for another year & there is no concerns that my boiler is going to kill me over Xmas so that's something I guess 🔥💧



[Watching Subservience]

Interesting imagining of a future where AI robots are commonplace and fully integrated into our lives; I'm not sure whether I'm excited or terrified? 🤔 Oh snap. If this is what the future looks, then sign me up for an Alice robot... 🤤😏 oh. oh no. wait. actually don't. this is the reminder that bitches be cray; even robot ones! 😭🤣



[Watching The Babadook]

What a fucking waste of my life 🙄 Jesus Christ on a bike. That kid is so insufferable, I spent the first half of the film wishing the damn Babadook would just kill him already 😂 then I spent the rest of the film wishing the Babadook would kill whoever made the actual film, because it was that fucking dire! 💩