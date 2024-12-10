пиво

Had a dentist appointment booked in for 09:10 this morning 🦷 I'm sat waiting to be called in, when at 09:25 I see my dentist come strolling in wearing her coat, evidently only just arrived ffs... guess I'm going be proper late to work myself! I'm supposed be in a meeting at 10:00! 🙄😂



Home from work and immediately adding another layer of fabric paint to Jam's hoodie for Lysh 🎨 What a fucking ballache painting clothing is! 😩



[Watching John Wick]

Made myself a pasta bake and pirated this film since I've never seen it and it's not on any streaming platform. Noticing a trend with that lately. I do love a good revenge film so this is really hitting the spot and Keanu Reeves is a badass actor. One thing is clear; these Russian's should never have killed his dog! 🐶🩸💀



Weekly catch up with mar mukka Pete for a beer & the banter. Been down Forresters & seen the riff raff from Flint 😂😵‍💫 back at the gaff now 🍻



Crawling into bed at nearly 2am because I stayed up listening to Pete playing some of his own music. Tragically wasted talent. Also maddening that he's never properly recorded any of his stuff and monetised it on Spotify etc! It was like a free indoor busking session! 🎸😂