Previous
Onset by anothab
Photo 5781

Onset

Trying to recall when I swallowed razor blades... 🤔 I don't remember doing it, but my throat sure feels like I have! 😓

Been coughing my bag off all day! At one point my eyes were watering and I was heaving so yeah, living the fucking dream 🤘🏼 dosing myself up on meds & soldiering on (TJ has gone home early feeling rough) 🦾 I'm even going Spoons after work with Matty & G, so either these meds work, or I'm going old school for a cure! 🍺🥃

Just been lay in the bath for over an hour just monging out and trying to relax. Going get my ass into bed early tonight. Feel so fucking drained.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Ben

@anothab
1583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact