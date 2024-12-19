Rebound

Woke up this morning feeling infinitely better, thank fuck! 😌🙏🏼 not that the bar was very high after yesterday! 😅



[Watching That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime]

E64: This scene with about romantic interests has killed me off 😂 Diablo fawning over Rimaru, Benimaru being so oblivious, and Gabiru crying because all his own followers are male loool i am dead 🤣 which is fortunate since the reveal that Hakuruo is Momiji's Dad was fucking dreadful writing imo! 😐



Spontaneously decided to get a haircut before Christmas after I'd opted to not bother originally. Realised I look like a proper scruff 😂 Thankfully been able to get in Barnet's tomorrow afternoon! 😅🙌🏼



Had a nice little chat with Bug whilst I was cooking myself a fat pasta bake for tea 🥰🍴 and should be going for a beer with Pete later & to give him these pies I've managed to get hold of - apparently they've been like rocking horse shit lately! 🥧💩



Pete's off the radar, likely crashed out after a busy day, so I guess it's a cheeky little Amarula whilst I earn a few quid online instead 🥃💻