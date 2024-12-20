Icon

Whatever this weird flu-like illness is, it's now progressing to me being bunged up 🤧😂



Shout out to Trev Wheeler for lining me up and working his dark art to make me loosely resemble a human once more! 💈💇🏼‍♂️



Popped down Pete's to drop off some vegetarian pies, and literally as I'm stood on his doorstep it begins pissing down 🌧️ meanwhile I'm in t-shirt and sliders ffs 😂



Lysh was doomscrolling Tik-Tok, so I started some Prolific study to earn a few bob... she then went and painted her canvas black for the TV Girl handprint we're doing 🎨 then fucked off upstairs to do makeup in her room... next thing she's back downstairs with her face painted as a witch, on video call with Ava, and twirling around her ringlight like a broomstick 🧙🏼‍♀️😂



Bug has gone bed arguing that she doesn't love me 🥴 she said let's play Minecraft, then by the time I'd sorted the room out for her to get comfy, she'd changed her mind and cba. She then fell asleep reading webtoons whilst I played Minecraft by myself 🎮 so I woke her up to get her into her bed rather than leaving her asleep on a mattress on the living room floor and that was it, proper little strop over a bunch of nothing... 🤷🏼‍♂️🫡